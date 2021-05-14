Suspect on the Loose After Workplace Shooting Leaves Two in Critical Condition in Fort Lauderdale

Two co-workers in Fort Lauderdale are in critical condition after a verbal argument turned into a shooting, police said.
The shooting happened after an argument between two employees began to escalate, and a third employee attempted to intervene and break up the altercation, police said.
One of the original two employees produced and discharged a firearm striking both of the other two employees, police said.
The suspect fled from business and remains at large.
The incident happened at a business located SW 12th Avenue between SW 32nd Court and SW 33rd Place at around 9 a.m.
The victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.
A perimeter remains in place in the area while police conduct an investigation.
