Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel Closed Until Friday for Construction Project

A main roadway through downtown Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to be closed until Friday due to a construction project aimed at improving mechanical, electronic and structural items.

Federal Highway, which the Kinney Tunnel is on, will close between Southeast 2nd and 7th Street.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured away through the tunnel to alternate streets. Vehicles traveling northbound on Federal Highway will be detoured via Southeast 7th Street, Southeast 3rd Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on Federal Highway will be detoured via Broward Boulevard, Southeast 3rd Avenue and Davie Boulevard.

Electronic messaging boards will be in place to provide motorists with notice of the closures. Those who live and work in the area are advised to plan accordingly and prepare for traffic delays.