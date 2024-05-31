Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel reopening all four lanes

A downtown Fort Lauderdale tunnel that's been partially closed for months amid a construction project is finally reopening.

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel on U.S. 1 is officially reopening all four lanes on Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Only two lanes have been open since the project began in January, causing major gridlock for drivers.

Department of Transportation officials said even though the lanes are reopening, the project won't be completed until September.