Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel reopening all four lanes

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel on U.S. 1 is officially reopening all four lanes on Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A downtown Fort Lauderdale tunnel that's been partially closed for months amid a construction project is finally reopening.

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel on U.S. 1 is officially reopening all four lanes on Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Only two lanes have been open since the project began in January, causing major gridlock for drivers.

Department of Transportation officials said even though the lanes are reopening, the project won't be completed until September.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us