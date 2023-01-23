Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel Reopens After Work on Major Construction Project

Fort Lauderdale's Henry E. Kinney Tunnel reopened Friday after crews worked for days on a construction project aimed to rehabilitate the passageway.

Federal Highway between Southeast 2nd and 7th Street, which includes the tunnel, had been closed due to crews pouring concrete.

Major work on the tunnel started back in September of 2021.

The main focus of the project is to provide rehabilitation for necessary structural and electrical safety improvements, such as new LED lighting, a brand new storm pump, fire detection systems and better ventilation. It’s also to make way for a pedestrian park or plaza on top.

The project — spearheaded by the Florida Department of Transportation in collaboration with the city — is estimated to cost around $28.4 million.

The plaza is expected to be done by April, and the entire project is supposed to be completed by the winter of this year.

Project leaders don’t expect a full closure of the highway again during this rehabilitation.

Previous story:

A main roadway through downtown Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to be closed until Friday due to a construction project aimed at improving mechanical, electronic and structural items.

Federal Highway, which the Kinney Tunnel is on, will close between Southeast 2nd and 7th Street.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured away through the tunnel to alternate streets. Vehicles traveling northbound on Federal Highway will be detoured via Southeast 7th Street, Southeast 3rd Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on Federal Highway will be detoured via Broward Boulevard, Southeast 3rd Avenue and Davie Boulevard.

Electronic messaging boards will be in place to provide motorists with notice of the closures. Those who live and work in the area are advised to plan accordingly and prepare for traffic delays.

