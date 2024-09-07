Founder of Florida special needs program accused of child sex abuse; FBI seeks more victims

The founder of a Florida special needs program is accused of sexual abuse of a minor, and the FBI is asking for any possible additional victims to come forward.

James "Jamie" Grover, 62, was arrested Thursday after special agents searched his home in Deltona, about 30 miles northeast of Orlando. They also searched his workplace at the Seminole Town Center Mall in nearby Sanford, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

It was not immediately clear what materials were found at those locations.

Grover founded the Special Needs Advocacy Program (SNAP), and worked as the group director of Autism of the Seas, which according to its website offers vacations for adults and families living with disabilities.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office A mugshot of James "Jamie" Grover, 62

"The FBI believes he primarily targeted boys between the timeframe of 2010 to the present" while working with these programs, authorities said.

The FBI mentions three victims, according to NBC affiliate WESH. Two are teenagers and the other is now an adult, but investigators say he operates as if he's a pre-teen.

Grover allegedly denied the allegations in an interview with authorities.

Autism of the Seas CEO Michael Sobbell said in an email to WESH that at the time of the allegations of impropriety on cruises in 2022 and 2023, James Grover was not working with Autism on the Seas. Sobbell said the last time Grover cruised on an event they sponsored was 2013.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized, or has any information on this investigation is asked to fill out this form. Victims’ identities will remain confidential.