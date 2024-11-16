Four killed in a car crash in NW Miami-Dade

Three adults and one juvenile were killed early Saturday morning in a horrific car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The accident, involving three vehicles, happened around 12:53 a.m. in the area of NW 72 Avenue and NW 74 Street, Miami-Dade Police said in a statement.

"As a result of the crash, a black sedan occupied by three adults and a juvenile male were critically injured", police said.

Two adults, a male and a female, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. The Miami-Dade Fire Department transported an adult female to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and the juvenile male was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"Both victims succumbed to their injuries. No other injuries were reported," police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story.