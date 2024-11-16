Miami-Dade

Four killed in a car crash in NW Miami-Dade

The accident, involving three cars, happened around 12:53 a.m. in the area of NW 72 Avenue and NW 74 Street, Miami-Dade Police said in a statement.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three adults and one juvenile were killed early Saturday morning in a horrific car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The accident, involving three vehicles, happened around 12:53 a.m. in the area of NW 72 Avenue and NW 74 Street, Miami-Dade Police said in a statement.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"As a result of the crash, a black sedan occupied by three adults and a juvenile male were critically injured", police said.

Two adults, a male and a female, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. The Miami-Dade Fire Department transported an adult female to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and the juvenile male was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Both victims succumbed to their injuries. No other injuries were reported," police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us