Four women accused of attacking mother, kidnapping her child in Brevard County

Four women are accused of attacking a mother before kidnapping her young child in Brevard County on Friday morning.

Melbourne Police say the women, identified as Eva, Ingris, Marcia and Dilia Ical, attacked the mother and took her 6-year-old child at knifepoint.

They allegedly drove more than 200 miles north to Columbia County. Police were able to track them down in an SUV on the highway before getting the child back safely.

Officers believe the four women may be related to the child's father, who currently lives in Alabama. The women were reportedly heading there when they were stopped by police.

The four women have been charged with kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are set to be extradited to Brevard County.