Four years later, investigators still cannot say what triggered Surfside collapse

It's been almost four years since the morning in Surfside was shattered by the collapse of Champlain Towers South and the near-instant deaths of 98 people.

The government agency investigating what happened still cannot say what triggered the collapse. But on Monday, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released a video trying to explain what they do know.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to find the causes of this disaster and we are in the home stretch now,” said Judith Mitrani-Reiser, the NIST lead investigator.

The home stretch of a $30-plus million inquiry that is still at least a year away from the finish line.

In the video, NIST is rehashing much of what NBC6 has reported on for years. Syncing videos from outside and inside the building, NIST can show what happened from various angles but not yet why.

“Our team is on schedule to complete the evaluation of failure hypothesis this fiscal year and release a public report next year,” Mitrani-Reiser said.

The investigators do know construction was not only against codes, but it also didn’t even match the drawings, which, for instance, required reinforcement rods to be closer to the top of the slab than they were.

“The cover was generally about two inches rather than the specified three quarters of an inch” explained Glenn Bell, NIST co-lead investigator.

In civil engineering, that’s a big deal.

“This deviation significantly diminishes the strength of the pool deck slab and slab column connections,” Bell added.

Bell says the building was already missing key components called dowels at certain joints.

“We found that in many locations, the required dowels were not present, and the keys were either not properly constructed or were absent altogether,” Bell said.

By reconstructing elements of the pool deck and slabs and applying the same forces present that tragic morning, they can recreate some of what likely happened.

“This sped-up video clip shows the pool deck slab beam breaking away from the joint, simulating the collapse of the pool deck and the resulting damage to the slab beam-column connection,” Glenn explained.

One thing for sure, according to the investigation, the Champlain Towers South was improperly built in 1981, poorly maintained with modifications that made things worse, but no engineer sounded the alarm loudly enough.

“The collapse of Champlain Tower South is one of the most tragic building failures in our country's history,” Mitrani-Reiser said. “…to fail to take everything we've learned and can learn from this tragedy and direct it to improve public safety would be a horrible injustice to the 98 lives lost,” she added.