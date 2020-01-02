Fourth Child Dies After Being Hospitalized Following House Fire

Police say that a fourth child involved in the horrific fire inside a Miami home on Monday has died.

Miami Police Public Information Officer Michael Vega confirmed the news Thursday morning while identifying the names of the four children for the first time.

The four children were identified as 11-year-old Heilyn Mejia, eight-year-old Nainalee Lopez, six-year-old Nomad Lopez and one-year-old Naziyah Fernandez. Police did not say which of the children died Monday and which was the fourth child who was pronounced dead Thursday.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home in the 3600 block of Northwest 18th Terrace, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

"Our firefighters did everything they could to try to revive these kids," Vega said Monday. "It's so sad. If anybody has kids, if anybody has grandchildren, brothers, sisters, you know how hard this is, and just a day before the new year."

Two adults and a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation were also hospitalized in the incident. They were expected to be okay.

Neighbors said they tried to help by breaking windows after they spotted the heavy smoke.

"I heard screaming, a lot, and smoke, I just saw smoke, I just went out, I tried to help, everything I could," neighbor Rancel Arias said. " The first window I broke we heard voices, we said 'kids, kids!' to see if we get a response. We were trying to locate the room they were in but we didn't hear or see anything."

Officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.