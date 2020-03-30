FPL Announces Lowering of Rates Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Florida Power and Light plans on lowering utility bills for the second time this year in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic sweeping over South Florida.

The company announced Monday it would be issuing a one-time decrease of nearly 25 percent for the typical residential customer bill starting May 1st. The plan must still be approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, according to a press release from FPL.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” President and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement.

The decision was based on lower fuel costs as a result of the continuing crisis and are the second time in 2020, coming after rates went down four percent in January.