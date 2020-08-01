FPL Anticipating Potential Widespread Power Outages From Isaias

Florida Power & Light is anticipating a potential for widespread power outages from Isaias, the company said.

FPL estimates a significant number of customers could lose power from the storm, which weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm off Florida's east coast Saturday.

“As the first bands of Hurricane Isaias begin to impact Florida’s east coast, we understand the anxiety many of our customers are feeling and want to reassure them that we’re ready to respond during these unprecedented times," FPL CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement.

The company said they have a restoration team of more than 10,000 ready to respond to possible outages caused by the storm.

Officials also said there could be additional delays in restoring service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, our plan includes many precautionary measures for the safety of our customers and our restoration workforce," the company said in a statement. "This includes daily health screenings for restoration personnel and adjusting the layout of staging sites where large numbers of restoration workers gather to allow for as much social distancing as possible and adding more micro-staging sites."