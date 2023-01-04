FPL Contractor Dies After He's Electrocuted in SW Miami-Dade

A contractor for Florida Power and Light has died after he was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and their truck also caught fire.

Footage from the scene showed multiple work trucks with one severely damaged by the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Fescue responded to treat the worker and said the worker was taken to a local trauma center, where he later died.

Power lines were down in the area and traffic lights were out. Traffic was also being diverted in the area.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police and fire activity, please avoid the area of SW 107 Avenue and 162 Terrace. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/de14mTcslk — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 4, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.