FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified

The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident.

Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street Wednesday morning when live wires electrocuted him, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The live wires then caused his truck to catch on fire, police said.

Video obtained by NBC 6 showed the terrifying moments after the truck went up in flames, with what appeared to be rescuers performing CPR on Hernandez who was on the ground nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported Hernandez to the nearest trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.

One resident said he witnessed the entire incident unfold.

"I seen a guy on top of the machine doing his job. He fell down, he caught on fire and, he caught on fire, he started shaking and he caught on fire again," Kshidokhan Burrows said. "And then the workers, the guys that work with him, they went over there to help him out."

Police said they're still investigating what could have gone wrong.

"We do know that electricians are routinely inspecting and checking lines, though the circumstances of how this happened, we do not know," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Luis Sierra said.