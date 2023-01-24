FPL Proposes Rate Hike to Recoup Money Related to Hurricanes, Natural Gas Costs

Florida Power and Light customers could face an increase in their electric bills starting in April after the utility company got hit with higher-than-expected costs for both natural gas and recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The company said Monday it will ask the state's Public Service Commission to approve collecting $1.3 billion in costs related to Ian, which made landfall September 28 along the southwest coast of the state, and Nicole, which made landfall November 10 near Vero Beach.

FPL also aims to collect over $2 billion due to high natural gas prices, but that would be partially offset by reductions in the amount the company expects to collect in 2023 by $1 billion.

"FPL has a proven track record of keeping bills below the national average. When events beyond our control – like hurricanes and significant changes in fuel prices – force a change to customer bills, we try to do so in a thoughtful way that minimizes the impact on our customers while balancing the risk of invoices piling up," Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Customers in FPL's traditional service areas, including South Florida, saw a nearly $5 increase in January and are expected to have a $4 increase in February. The new proposals could see an average increase of $13 in April.

Ian's landfall impacted customers in counties including Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto while Nicole's landfall impacted counties along the east coast of the state serviced by FPL.