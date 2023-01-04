Miami-Dade County

FPL Worker Electrocuted, Truck Catches Fire in SW Miami-Dade

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Florida Power and Light worker was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and the FPL truck also caught fire.

Footage from the scene showed multiple FPL trucks with one severely damaged by the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Fescue responded to treat the worker and said the worker was being taken to a local trauma center.

Power lines were down in the area and traffic lights were out. Traffic was being diverted in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

