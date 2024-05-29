Frantic 911 call released in 2-year-old's murder in Pembroke Pines

A 911 call released Wednesday revealed the frantic moments after a 2-year-old girl was discovered unconscious before she died allegedly at the hands of her father in Pembroke Pines.

Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, is facing a first-degree murder charge and an aggravated child abuse charge in the murder of Melody Alana Rose Duran on Tuesday.

Officers and fire rescue crews responded to a home in the 400 block of Southwest 177th Avenue for reports that the 2-year-old wasn't breathing, Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Jason Palant said.

According to an arrest report, Duran's grandmother arrived at the home and found Duran lying on top of the girl in the kitchen and yelled at him "get off, what are you doing?"

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The grandmother then saw that the girl was "blue in color and discolored" and called 911, the report said.

An arrest report detailed the moments when a 2-year-old was discovered after police say she was murdered by her father. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

In the audio released Wednesday by police, a woman presumed to be the grandmother is heard screaming and crying as a dispatcher tries to get her to explain what was going on. The dispatcher eventually gets a Spanish interpreter on the line to translate for her.

"The girl is pale, she is not reacting," an interpreter translates for the dispatcher.

The woman on the other line is heard saying "Oh my God" repeatedly in Spanish.

"I just got here, please send an ambulance," the interpreter translates. "...I think the girl is unconscious. I don't know what's going on."

Broward Sheriff's Office Jeronimo A. Duran

Palant said the toddler had a laceration to her throat and said a knife that investigators believe was used in the incident was found, but said the medical examiner will determine her official cause of death.

Detectives found a knife with blood on the handle and blade as well as blood all over the kitchen floor.

Duran was taken into custody at the home and was questioned by detectives. Investigators did not have a motive for the killing.

Duran remained held without bond Wednesday.

Court documents show Duran was in a custody battle with the mother of his child in which he admitted to having mental health issues.