Fred Guttenberg Not Among Parkland Parents Invited to White House Event Monday

Several parents who lost a loved one in the tragic shooting inside a Parkland school will attend a White House event on Monday – with one notable member of that group not getting an invite to attend.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was among the 17 victims of the shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, tweeted that he was not invited to the ceremony for the event involving President Trump.

For those wondering, White House schedule today says:



3:30PM THE PRESIDENT greets Parkland Families



Oval Office



Closed Press



I guess it is not all of the families as I only learned of this today through a reporter. My family and I were NOT invited. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 10, 2020

Guttenberg made headlines last week when he was escorted out of the State of the Union address after yelling at the President following remarks about gun violence. He later apologized for the outburst.

“I love the families and do not want to interfere,” Guttenberg said in a message to the Miami Herald. “My issue is only with the way the [White House] put out its public schedule.”

Guttenberg, like several other parents of victims in the deadly shooting, has been an outspoken supporter of changes and has also been a critic of continued delays in gun control legislation and of the administrations of both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – putting him at odds at times with other parents as Andrew Pollack and Ryan Petty among others.

Guttenberg drew national headlines just months after the deadly shooting when he attended the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and attempted to shake his hand and identified himself as the father of a Parkland shooting victim.

Kavanaugh, who would be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice, denied the handshake and security intervened.