Free backpack giveaway events open to Lauderhill residents, students

Students in the City of Lauderhill are gearing up to head back to school, with the help of a free backpack and school supplies giveaway.

Saturday's event at John Mullin Park featured additional complimentary offerings such as food, face painting and haircuts for the city's residents. But it wasn't the opportunity to take advantage of the community giveaway.

Next Saturday, Aug. 5, the City of Lauderhill will once again host a free backpack giveaway -- this time, at St. George Park, located at 3501 NW 8th Street, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"The babies go for the face painting. The older kids go for the free food," City Commissioner Lawrence "Jabbow" Martin said. "But just the activities of seeing a cross-section of individuals out here, servicing their needs, is what we're all about."

Volunteers said they received approximately 1,000 backpacks through community donations, as well as the support of local government and homeowners' association, enabling them to hand out 500 at each event -- the first half, this Saturday, and the second half, next Saturday.

"Bring the community closer together, to make us one, to try to bring unity, to try to stop some of this crime, and just let the kids know that it is something that you can do [and be] happy," volunteer Willie Jean Wilkerson said. "It's just a little something for them to get started with, you know, to help the parents out."

Lauderhill residents are limited to one backpack per student. The backpacks at Saturday's event were filled with different school supplies based on the age of the student. For example, high school students' bags included more folders and notebooks, while elementary students' bags included coloring supplies and a pencil case with a composition notebook.

One fourth-grader said that Saturday's event had him excited to return to school and make more friends.

"It's been fun," he said. "A lot of people came out. People came out to give out book bags, they had to give out stuff, and face painting, food."

Students must be present to receive their free backpack, and proof of residency is required. Event organizers said that donations will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Next week, next Saturday will be at St. George Park," Wilkerson said. "Keep doing the same thing all over again. So, just come out and visit us, and kind of help us out a little bit."