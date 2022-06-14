Free COVID Testing in Miami-Dade Could End Starting in July

Free COVID-19 testing for those without insurance could end in Miami-Dade County within a matter of weeks.

The free testing could end around the end of the month as the federal reimbursement program funding dries up.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava explained the situation in a memo to commissioners.

"The County would begin incurring unbudgeted expenditures for these services - adversely affecting our ability to provide other essential government services to our community," the memo read.

Sites are still expected to remain open seven days a week with free vaccines still available, according to the mayor.

County officials said they are looking for other options and are working with Utah-based company Nomi Health to try to continue provide free testing after the July end of federal funds.

For people with insurance, their insurer will continue covering the tests but proof of insurance would be required at the testing site.

It remains unclear how much tests will cost throughout the testing sites. The county did not provide details about cost but said more information would be available in coming days.

Currently the CDC has Miami-Dade County in a high transmission area and recommends people wear masks indoors and on public transit. Levine Cava said the county's positivity has once again surpassed 20%.

"We have high rates again of positivity and we know people want to get those tests and they need to get those shots so we're doing everything we can to find other options and see how we can continue so please stay tuned," Levine Cava said.