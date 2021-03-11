Free Online Event Hopes to Help Female Business Owners

Meghan Moring and Jeanine Suah are well aware of some of the economic hurdles that Black female business owners face.

The two friends became business partners five years ago and launched Thynk Global, a company focused on helping female business owners get the capital they need to help their businesses survive and thrive.

Thynk Global teamed up with its corporate partners and will host the Black Female Founders Summit that will take place on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The free online event will have representatives from SoftBank, Facebook, Office Depot, American Express and other companies available to meet virtually with female business owners.

More than 100 women have already signed up for the virtual event, but there are more spots available. If you are interested in signing up you can click here for more info.