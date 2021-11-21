Free Turkey Giveaways Happening in South Florida This Week

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, a number of locations across South Florida will be giving away free turkeys for the big day.

On Sunday, November 21, the following locations will be hosting their free turkey giveaways:

Festival Marketplace at 2900 West Sample Road in Pompano Beach from 10 a.m. until supplies last

2021 Hood Turkey Tour at 627 NW 17th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monarch Town Center at 12461 Miramar Parkway in Miramar from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Miramar residents only

On Wednesday, November 24, the following locations will be giving away free turkeys and/or meals for Thanksgiving:

Miami Jewish Federation will be giving out free kosher meals at 4200 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami starting at 9 a.m.

Evangel Church will be giving out free Thanksgiving meal items at 590 NW 159th Street in Miami starting at 10 a.m. and at Vann Academy in Sweetwater at 400 Northwest 112th Avenue starting at 10:30 a.m.

Military veterans will be able receive free turkeys 2038 North Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale from from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Lazarito's Barber Shop will be giving away 600 turkeys and 1,000 free meals at 1959 West 60th Street in Hialeah starting at 12 p.m. until supplies last