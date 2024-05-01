Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday to help Florida families save on summer items

Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on a sales tax holiday on Tuesday, set to bring Florida families some summer savings.

During the month of July, the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will remove the sales tax on items families use during the summer.

This includes boating, fishing and camping supplies -- like pool toys, tents, and even kayaks. Outdoor supplies such as grills and bicycles will also be tax-free.

Governor DeSantis's website named all eligible summer items, which are listed below.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Boating and water activity supplies

Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

The sales tax holiday will also apply to admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

Eligible events

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions for museums and state parks are part of the sales tax holiday. Annual passes are included in the deal.

Additionally, the savings apply to season tickets for ballets, plays, music events and musical theater performances.

The governor also announced Tuesday that entry fees will be suspended for all Florida States parks over Memorial Day weekend.