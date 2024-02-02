‘An inexcusable, terrible loss': Friend remembers bicyclist struck, killed by car in Fort Lauderdale

The friend of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning is remembering her friend after the tragic crash.

Carolyn Larke described William Wedzik as a man who loved his family, his dog, and was a "great, loyal friend who would do anything to help you."

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Southwest 7th Avenue.

Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded after reports of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and found Wedzik who was later pronounced dead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“This is just an inexcusable and terrible loss,” Larke said.

Officials said the driver of the black Mazda involved later returned to the scene, a few hours after the incident.

“He still left the scene,” Larke said. “He left the guy dead on the bridge. And this isn’t something where you can say I thought I hit a dog. The dude is 6’6 and 310. You wouldn’t miss him.”

Larke says more needs to be done to protect cyclists.

“Cars are going too fast,” Larke said. “They won’t slow down. They will not look. They will not take into account that that’s somebody’s friend or child or whatever. They don’t even look.”

FLPD traffic homicide investigators responded to conduct their investigation.

Due to the on-scene investigation, the 7th Avenue bridge was placed in the down position, which impacted marine and vehicle traffic in the area.

The area later reopened.