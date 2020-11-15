Friends and Family Try to Find a Way to Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Pandemic

Florida's Department of Health reported more than 10,000 new COVID cases on Sunday, the highest single-day jump since July. The news comes as families make the decision about whether to travel and be together for Thanksgiving.

Several people have their plans in place, but some said it was a tough decision, while others said it was not.

Andrea Collazo said her huge family made the tough call not be together for Thanksgiving this year.

“Unfortunately we cannot gather,” said Collazo. “This is a sacrifice that we have to do to stop the spread.”

She went to get tested for COVID-19 Sunday, and tells me the holidays will be virtual.

“Thank God we have facetime and stuff that we can join each other through internet, and spend a little bit of time talking to each other through the internet,” she said.

Vicki Trachten Schwartz flew in from Colorado on Sunday. She said she had to get tested before seeing her family in South Florida, but COVID was not changing Thanksgiving for her.

“You have to have a sense of yourself,” she said. “Are you high risk? Are you healthy? I take my vitamin D, I take my zinc every day and so far so good.”

She said she’ll be with family and friends for the holiday.

“It’s not going be a big-party Thanksgiving,” said Trachten Schwartz. “It’ll probably be about eight of us at the table and we all know each other and we all feel that we trust one another.”

The City of Miami’s Thanksgiving safety guidelines suggest to have a small dinner with just people you live with, host a virtual meal with family and friends, share recipes virtually, and shop online the day after.

When it comes to the holiday parades and sport events, the city also wants residents to watch those from home.

Trachten Schwartz said that’s not necessary.

“We don’t walk around nervous,” she said. “We feel that the country seems to be organized.”