Friends, Family Search for Answers After Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach

Matthew Joseph has taught many students through the years, but Rickey Ferguson, the teen who was shot in the head at a park in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, is one student he said he will never forget.

Joseph taught at Deerfield Beach Middle School before he moved out the area and told NBC 6 Ferguson was one of his students.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for the shooter that left Ferguson with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Ferguson was transported from the scene at 445 Southwest 2nd Street to Broward Health North, according to police.

"I am more angry than sad,” Joseph said. "Rickey is a funny, energetic, charismatic promising student athlete. He spoke in positive terms about his family often."

The shooting took Jaziya McFadden by surprise. She told NBC 6 she got a call Wednesday that someone shot her friend.

"Sad, shocked,” McFadden said. "He comes out here a lot play with us, chill and hang out and stuff like that,” McFadden said.

McFadden and other people in the community said Ferguson is on the Deerfield Beach High School football team and that football is a passion of his.

"He's good, he's good, that's the only thing he wanted to do, play football,” McFadden said.

McFadden says she's talked with Ferguson's aunt, who is begging for answers.

"She just wants to know who the shooter was but that's it, but unfortunately we don't know,” McFadden said.

There are many unanswered questions. Those who know the teenager say the biggest one is why.



"To Rickey's classmates, teammates friends and family, we are greater when we appreciate that we need each other,” Joseph said. "I had many personal conversations with him over the school year and he is a young man who loves his family."