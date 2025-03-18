‘We're all very sad': Friends mourn 23-year-old woman struck on sidewalk after Miami cop crash

Friends and co-workers are mourning a young woman who was struck and killed while standing on a sidewalk after a crash involving a Miami Police officer over the weekend.

Miami Police said 23-year-old Michelle Veronica Salmeron Membreno died from her injuries following the Saturday evening crash.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 47th Avenue in Flagami after the officer's car crashed into another car.

One or both of the vehicles hit Salmeron Membreno and another woman who was on the sidewalk near a bus bench.

Video showed the frantic moments after the crash as officers gave CPR to someone who was lying on the ground.

Salmeron Membreno was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries. The other person on the sidewalk were also hospitalized but survived.

Juan Carlos Gomez, who owns the gym across the street from the crash scene, said Salmeron Membreno had just finished working out. He said one of the gym members rushed over to help her.

"He tried to check her pulse, tried to revive her. He told me 'she’s not gonna make it,'" Gomez said. "It’s very sad when somebody that young dies."

Gomez said she had been going to the gym for about a year. He said although he didn't know her closely, all the members are feeling the sense of loss.

"She was very sweet, very caring," he said. "We’re all very sad here honestly. If you see the mood here, it’s not as usual."

Andrea Rodriguez, who worked with Salmeron Membreno at Target.

"The last time I saw her she had opened the door for me to go into the office and she just told me 'hi, how are you?' with her same little smile," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez described Salmeron Membreno as quiet but friendly.

"She was just so hard-working. She would never say no. She was always on top of her things," she said.

Police said the officer was not heading to a call at the time of the crash. An investigation into the crash was ongoing.