‘Why did this happen?': Friends remember woman killed by boyfriend in Coral Springs

A woman who was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Coral Springs earlier this week was fondly remembered as a beautiful soul by her loved ones.

Officials said Paul Digiacinto shot and killed his girlfriend inside his parents' home Monday.

Friends identified the girlfriend as Kyla Arce. They weren't comfortable showing their faces on camera Wednesday and didn’t want to be identified, but they wanted to show through dozens of photos what 20 years of friendship looks like.

"Why did this happen? Why did this happen to our beloved friend?" one friend said.

"I don't think I can imagine a life without Kyla,” another friend said.

Arce and her friends went to middle and high school together and never separated.

"Every time I was with Kyla, I could not stop laughing,” one friend said.

Her friends described her as a light, someone who could get along with anyone and loved her plants.

"She's always pumping you up and encouraging, she's always been that way,” one friend said.

A man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his girlfriend and tried to kill his father inside a Coral Springs home Monday. Coral Springs Police said 32-year-old Paul Digiacinto is facing charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and resisting arrest with violence in the incident.

Police said Digiacinto was with Arce at his parents’ house on Northwest 21st Street near 107th Way when he shot her and attacked his dad. Digiacinto's mom was not hurt and his dad made it out of the house with rib fractures and other injuries, police said. Officers found Arce dead on the floor.

Digiacinto was taken into custody and is being held in Broward County jail.

According to a police report, Digiacinto's father told detectives his son “had been acting strange the last few days” and “has been paranoid about people being out to get him."

Arce's friends say a piece of them is gone. They want answers and ultimately justice.

"It's just very unfortunate because she's such a beautiful soul and a light in the room and this is a very big tragedy that happened in our community,” one friend said.

"It's devastating, we just don't understand, there's so many questions,” another friend said.

Arce’s friends are taking up donations for Arce’s family.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you can call The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-6264.