Friends say man they met at church stole $278k from them in an alleged fraud scheme

Two friends are asking for justice after a man they believed to be trustworthy allegedly scammed them out of more than $270,000.

Jacqueline Diaz says she met Juan Manuel Castro at church and because of their friendship she trusted him.

“He was the kind of guy to go to church, but he wasn’t really that person," said Diaz.

Nearly two years ago, she began investing her money with Vertical Digital Group, owned by Castro.

Diaz says for more than a year he gave her a return of about $1,000 a month.

She told NBC6 that at the time she thought it was a great return on her investment and decided to tell her friend Raquel Santaolalla about the investment opportunity.

"Every week he sent me copies of how much I was making. Then at the end of the month he sent the money to my account.”

Santaolalla, who was in the middle of a divorce, says she trusted Castro and gave him $270,000, but this would soon change.

The alleged scheme came to light when Jacqueline Diaz told Castro she needed $15,000 back for a medical procedure.

She says Castro gave her three $5,000 checks and when she went to deposit them, they had insufficient funds. The same happened to Diaz.

Both women claim the last time they heard from Castro was February 1st.

Diaz claims to have lost $8,000 due to Castro's scheme and Santaolalla $270,000.

"I ask for justice and I need the police or the State Attorney to help us," said Diaz.

Back in 2013, Juan Manuel Castro was arrested and charged with grand theft and organized fraud. He pleaded guilty to some of the charges and was on probation until 2019.

NBC6 made multiple attempts to reach Castro, but he did not respond.

Jacqueline Diaz filed a report with Miami-Dade Police in February. Detectives tell NBC6 the case is a civil matter because there was a contract involved. Police also referred Diaz to the State Attorney's Office and their Bad Check Restitution Program.

Raquel Santaolalla lives in the City of Miami and she is working with City of Miami Police to file a report. She believes criminal charges are warranted due to the number of victims and the amount of money that she claims was stolen from her.

NBC6 reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office about the cases and we are awaiting a response.