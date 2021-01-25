Friends Seek Answers in Dania Beach Woman's Killing as Reward Reaches $6,000

Authorities and friends of a Dania Beach woman who was shot and killed last month are seeking answers in her death.

Aranee Mulakhut, 47, was fatally shot at an apartment complex at 321 E. Sheridan Street back on Dec. 26.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators believe two suspects were involved in her murder.

Surveillance videos showed a white Nissan Maxima following her home from work. Detectives believe the car is a 2009-2015 model with off-market rims.

Friends have donated $3,000 for information leading to an arrest, making the total reward $6,000.

"I want everybody here to help make sure that Aranee gets justice because she left us too early and we miss her," friend Hughes Longelin said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.