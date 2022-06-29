From Boating to Camping, Shop Outdoor Goods During ‘Freedom Week' Sales Tax Holiday

This year, Fourth of July celebrations will be a lot less pricey for those wishing to enjoy the holiday in the great outdoors.
After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief bill in May, the third of nine sales tax holidays will now run from July 1 to July 7 during Freedom Week.
The tax holiday will lower the prices of outdoor gear and recreational supplies in honor of America's Independence Day this Monday, July 4.
During the week, shoppers and business owners can purchase the following items exempt from sales tax:
Fishing Supplies:
- The first $5 of the sales price of individually-sold fishing tackle or the first $10 if sold as a set
- The first $30 of the sales price of fishing tackle boxes or bags
- The first $75 of the sales price of individually-sold rods and reels or the first $150 if sold as a set
Camping Supplies:
- The first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns or flashlights
- The first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves or collapsible camping chairs
- The first $200 of the sales price of tents
Sports Equipment:
- The first $40 of any item used in individual/team sports (not including clothing or footwear)
Boating & Water Activity Supplies:
- The first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks
- The first $50 of the sales price of safety flares
- The first $75 of the sales price of life jackets, oars, coolers and paddles
- The first $150 of the sales price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes or towable floats
- The first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards
- The first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks
Pool Supplies:
- The first $100 of the sales price of pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers
- The first $150 of the sales price of residential pool and spa chemicals
General Outdoor Supplies:
- The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen and insect repellant
- The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles
- The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs and bicycle helmets
- The first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses
- The first $200 of the sales price of binoculars
- The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas, charcoal grills, and bicycles
Admissions:
All admissions held from July 1 through December 31 apply, including season tickets or annual passes.
- Private/membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities
- Musical theatre performances
- Live sporting events
- Live music events
- Museum entry
- Movies
- Festivals
- State park entry
- Cultural events
- Ballets
- Plays
- Fairs
For more information on this tax holiday, please see here.