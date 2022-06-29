From Boating to Camping, Shop Outdoor Goods During ‘Freedom Week' Sales Tax Holiday

This year, Fourth of July celebrations will be a lot less pricey for those wishing to enjoy the holiday in the great outdoors.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief bill in May, the third of nine sales tax holidays will now run from July 1 to July 7 during Freedom Week.

The tax holiday will lower the prices of outdoor gear and recreational supplies in honor of America's Independence Day this Monday, July 4.

During the week, shoppers and business owners can purchase the following items exempt from sales tax:

Fishing Supplies:

The first $5 of the sales price of individually-sold fishing tackle or the first $10 if sold as a set

The first $30 of the sales price of fishing tackle boxes or bags

The first $75 of the sales price of individually-sold rods and reels or the first $150 if sold as a set

Camping Supplies:

The first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns or flashlights

The first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves or collapsible camping chairs

The first $200 of the sales price of tents

Sports Equipment:

The first $40 of any item used in individual/team sports (not including clothing or footwear)

Boating & Water Activity Supplies:

The first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

The first $50 of the sales price of safety flares

The first $75 of the sales price of life jackets, oars, coolers and paddles

The first $150 of the sales price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes or towable floats

The first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards

The first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks

Pool Supplies:

The first $100 of the sales price of pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers

The first $150 of the sales price of residential pool and spa chemicals

General Outdoor Supplies:

The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen and insect repellant

The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles

The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs and bicycle helmets

The first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses

The first $200 of the sales price of binoculars

The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas, charcoal grills, and bicycles

Admissions:

All admissions held from July 1 through December 31 apply, including season tickets or annual passes.

Private/membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities

Musical theatre performances

Live sporting events

Live music events

Museum entry

Movies

Festivals

State park entry

Cultural events

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

For more information on this tax holiday, please see here.