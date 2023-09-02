From check-in to baggage claim, here's what happens to your luggage when you fly

With modern-day air travel, you can simply step onto an airplane and land a few hours later in an entirely new destination with bags of your personal belongings.

While the process seems simple enough to us passengers, there's a lot more happening behind the scenes to make it all happen.

For many passengers, one of the most important parts of their travel experience is making sure their luggage arrives intact and is waiting for them upon arrival.

It's a thankless job, but it's one baggage handlers take very seriously — and without them, your vacation would not be the same.

"I like the planes. I like the aircraft. That's why I'm here," said American Airlines baggage handler Marcos Castro. "Not everyone can enjoy this."

American Airlines employees gave NBC6 a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate process of how our bags make it all the way from Miami International Airport to our final destination, safely and securely.

Baggage handlers are the employees you see through your airplane window as you're waiting for take off.

"Being at the airport is a privilege," said supervisor Luis Conforte. "A privilege to be next to a 777, one of our largest airplanes."

These employees are tasked with tracking and delivering your luggage safely and on time, all the way from check-in to baggage claim.

18 miles of conveyor belts

Baggage claim sees over 45,000 bags a day. That's about 5,000 to 6,000 bags in an hour.

There are 18 miles of conveyor belts that move the valuable cargo from one point to the other using a very intricate system.

Operations Manager César Marchesse says it all comes together thanks to computers and software, combined with the hard work of people.

"One of the most frustrating things that can happen on a trip is when your bag doesn't make it to the final destination with you," says Marchesse. "That's why we put a lot of effort and work to make sure that we load as many bags with customers as we can."

The system depends on 53 locations across MIA that assign the bags while they are checked in and tagged at the counter.

From there, those 18 miles of conveyor belts send your luggage into several management units — also known as MU — which allow the employees to place the bags in the appropriate car and pack them inside the belly of the plane.

"Let's say you're going to Montreal and your bag is assigned to MU 10," says Conforte. "Once the bag is placed into our system, the system is going to read the bag tag and it's going to send it back through the system to MU 10."

A well-conducted orchestra

With over 255 daily flights, MIA is in constant motion — even when the weather slows things down.

The logistics behind this massive operation are a thing of beauty, moving like a well-conducted orchestra.

But with so many obstacles thrown in, hiccups are expected — but not common.

The airport considers two different types of luggage: those that need to stay at the airport and be picked up at baggage claim and those going through a connecting flight.

Luggage that is moving from one plane to the other takes higher priority.

In June, the American Airlines terminal at MIA reported its best month ever with 99.9% of all connecting bags traveling with their passengers.

So the next time you're sitting on the plane looking out the window and you see those neon-colored vests running around, don't worry.

There's a method to their madness.