From Costco to USPS Here's What is Open and Closed on MLK Day

Across South Florida several businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting community events, but some offices, stores and schools across the state will close to observe the federal holiday.

Although MLK day does not prompt mass business closures like Christmas Day or New Year’s, some essential services may be tougher to access or unavailable Monday.

Here is what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day across South Florida:

United States Post Office and Mailing Services

The USPS will be closed on MLK Day, and mail will not be delivered. To learn more about which holidays the post office observes checkout the full list here.

Fedex and UPS, on the other hand, will continue to make deliveries and open their stores Monday.

Public Libraries

Many public libraries across the state are closed Monday, January 16.

Banks

Banks such as Bank of AmericaChaseCitiBankWells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed Monday, but you can still access some of their services online or on their mobile apps. 

Retail, Restaurants, Grocery Stores

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most grocery stores, big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Major chain stores such as Target, Costco, Walmart, The Home Depot, will remain open on the federal holiday.

Schools

Public schools as well as most colleges and universities will be closed.

COVID-19 Testing Sites

While most city offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, state- and city-operated COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will remain open.

