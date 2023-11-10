From home renovations to tributes, South Florida honors veterans in the community

Giving back to an Air Force Veteran who has given so much started weeks ago in Miami.

Randolph Stokely and his wife Linda arrived to see the face-lift volunteers gave their home with a new paint job, new landscaping and new appliances.

“Very grateful, very grateful. There are no words, I appreciate everything that’s being done, everything,” Stokely said as the appliances were revealed.

A team of volunteers from The Home Depot and Rebuilding Together Miami partnered to surprise the family.

The Home Depot Foundation completes hundreds of service projects in honor of Veteran’s Day from Nov. 1 until the 20th every year.

Songs military veterans know by heart filled the auditorium at The Vi at Aventura, where people packed the room to pay tribute to those who served. That includes the man responsible for the music.

“Once I got out, took the GI Bill and made sure I learned enough to be a bonafide musician, and the army did that for me,” said Peter Fuchs, who served two years in the army infantry.

Fuchs joined the military in 1947. Having escaped Nazi Germany, he was a soldier before he was even a U.S. citizen.

“I was glad to be able to do something for the country,” said Fuchs, who is 94 years old. “This was my contribution.”

Jack Frontela came to the U.S. from Cuba in 1960 and was drafted into the army right away.

“I enjoyed it, I really enjoyed it. I am proud of my service. It’s nice to be honored,” Frontela said.

Both men were honored and celebrated for the service that chose them.