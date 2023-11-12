From jet skis to chicharrones, some of the most ‘Miami' things at Santa's Enchanted Forest

When you walk into a Christmas-themed amusement park, you might expect to hear songs like “Deck the Halls” or “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Here in Miami, Santa’s Enchanted Forest does things differently.

Guests at Santa’s are instead greeted by "Todo lo que quiero eres tú" — the Spanish-language version of Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want For Christmas is You."

From the music that greets you at the door to the souvenirs you buy on the way out, no one does Christmas in Miami like Santa's.

Here are the most 305-friendly finds in the forest:

Arepas, empanadas, chicharrones, oh my!

At a typical fair, you might expect to be surrounded by food like cotton candy, pizza and fried Oreos.

While Santa’s has no shortage of your quintessential carnival food, it wouldn’t be Miami without a little “Comida Latina.”

Amid the vendors selling deep-fried this and chocolate-covered that, are those who draw customers in with scents more reminiscent of your abuelita's kitchen at dinner time.

At a stand called “Comida Latina," you can order everything from morcilla and maduros to chorizo and chicharrones!

And they're not the only ones bringing Latin flavors to Santa's. You'll find several other vendors selling things like arepas, churros and even churrasco.

In Miami, Santa delivers presents on his jet ski

The park also features a photo-op you probably wouldn't find in any other state.

If you're a fan of Santa's Enchanted Forest, you might remember seeing Santa riding a jet ski alongside his friend the Grinch.

While the jet skis don't exactly look safe enough to take out on the water, kids seem to love hopping on them for a quick ride in their imaginations.

You'll also find Santa hauling presents on his fishing boat called “Reel Santa” — a joke that may go over the heads of those who believe in old Saint Nick.

Instead of his typical Santa suit, Captain Santa touts a red fisherman's suit, custom-tailored for his iconic round belly.

The Miami Marina wouldn't be complete without the Magic City's favorite apex predator — a great white shark holding an elf in its jaws.

A very Bad Bunny Christmas

The Miami-friendly music may start with the Spanish version of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You — but it doesn't end there.

As guests walk around the park, some of Miami's favorite artists are heard blasting through the speakers.

Even the light displays on the carnival rides light up to music by artists like Bad Bunny, Drake, and even Marc Anthony.

Won't you guiro my sleigh tonight?

Speaking of music, your Miami guide to Santa's wouldn't be complete without a stop at "Casa de Salsa."

The display features a band made up of Santa on the congas, Rudolf on the trombone and two singing elves.

Guests can join in by picking up the bongos and guiros on display for a quick song — or for those with less musical talent, a quick picture.

Not your average souvenirs

Nothing says Christmas spirit like a Santa hat or some reindeer ears. But here in Miami, Christmas headwear looks a little different.

Instead of buying an elf hat, you can stop by one of the vendors to buy a straw hat embroidered with the flag of just about any Latin country you can imagine.

From license plates to t-shirts, vendors sell souvenirs that celebrate the many Latin cultures that make up Miami.

To see the Miami spirit for yourself, read more about Santa's Enchanted Forest here.