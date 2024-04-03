From near-record heat to cold front: Here's what South Floridians should expect as April kicks off

South Florida is in for a sultry Wednesday as winds make their shift to the south-southwest. The more westerly the winds, the hotter we become, so it’ll be interesting to see exactly how things play out.

The latest data is leaning towards highs right around 90 degrees, inland from the coast, with slightly cooler mid-upper 80s near the coast. This is almost ten degrees above average for this time of the year and close to record territory.

The current record for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale stands at 91 for this time last year. One thing is for sure -- when you factor in the humidity, feels-like temperatures will be well above 90 degrees.

But, South Florida won’t stay hot for long.

A cold front will slice through the region overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. This will be the end of the hot weather as highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Thursday afternoon.

These cooler numbers will linger with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s right into early next week.

Morning temperatures will be downright fresh with 60s expected through Monday. South Floridians may even see some 50s, especially in the suburbs on Friday, Saturday and possibly into Sunday morning.

These numbers are close to ten degrees below average, but nowhere near record cold. Temperatures would have to dip into the low-mid-40s to break records.

Nonetheless, get ready for a comfortable stretch of weather. South Floridians just have to get through Wednesday.