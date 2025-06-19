Health & Wellness

From pain to purpose: South Florida woman leads awareness event for sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to take on a crescent—or "sickle"—shape, which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen delivery throughout the body

By Constance Jones

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is dedicated to shining a light on an often overlooked health issue.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to take on a crescent—or “sickle”—shape, which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen delivery throughout the body.

One local woman, Naomi Pigatt, is hoping to share awareness about the disease.

She balances the many roles in her life: as a wife, mother of five, and tireless health advocate. But behind the scenes, Pigatt is also a sickle cell warrior.

She’s battled the disease since birth, often spending long stretches in the hospital.

She told NBC 6 News, “June 19 is called World Sickle Cell Day. It’s also known as Juneteenth, but for those of us living with the disease, it’s a day of awareness and visibility.”

Pigatt works as a patient navigator and coordinator for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Miami-Dade Chapter.

Sickle cell disease has impacted the family of NBC6 Today Anchor Constance Jones.

Her father, George Jones, recalls his sister, Lillie Bea Jones—as a bold and vibrant woman.

He said, “She was firm. She either liked you, or she didn’t. But she always communicated with you.”

Sadly, Constance’s aunt died at just 38 years old.

To mark World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, Pigatt is organizing a free community event on Friday, June 21 from 1–5 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.

The day will include a concert, a youth talent show, and a panel discussion with local health experts.

Health & Wellness
