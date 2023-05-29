From Publix to Walgreen's, Here's What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day  in South Florida

Whether you are having a Memorial Day barbeque or hitting the road for a quick getaway, it is possible you may have forgotten something at the store.

But have no fear.

While the Memorial Day holiday could mean changes to store hours and government services, NBC6 has what you need to know to grab those last-minute items.

SUPERMARKETS

Most supermarkets will be open Monday, but it is important to note that store hours may vary based on location.

Open, but hours may vary

Publix

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más

Whole Foods Market

Aldi

Trader Joe’s

Open regular hours

Sedano’s

The Fresh Market

PHARMACIES

Navarro will be open.

Walgreens and its pharmacies will be open, but some non-24-hour pharmacies will have reduced hours.

CVS stores and its pharmacies will be open, but some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Schools, courts, post offices, libraries and city halls will be closed Memorial Day.

BEACHES AND PARKS

Parks and beaches will be open in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

MALLS

The following balls will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dolphin Mall

Aventura Mall

Dadeland Mall

The Falls

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace

International Mall

Sawgrass Mills

Coral Square

Town Center at Boca Raton

TRANSIT

Miami-Dade’s Metrorail and Metromover will run on their normal weekend schedules. Metrobus will run on its Sunday schedule this Memorial Day.

Broward Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Express and Breeze bus service will not be in service.

Tri-Rail trains will run on a weekend schedule. Passengers are encouraged to arrive to the station 20 minutes before their departure.