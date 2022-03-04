From Residents to Refugees: Ukrainians Flee War in Homeland

Imagine trying to raise kids, trying to keep them safe, in a war zone.

That’s what Tanya Khomenko and Valery Geldash, single moms with young daughters, are trying to do. We spoke to them via Zoom.

“Our cities are destroyed and a lot of people are coming to the western borders of Ukraine just trying to save their lives, it is absolutely awful situation,” Geldash said.

Geldash and her 8-year-old daughter, Kira, live in Uzhgorod, a town near Ukraine’s western border. Tanya grabbed her daughter, five-year-old Olga, some clothes, and got out of Kyiv as the shelling started.

“There was a rocket in the nearest house,” Geldash said, translating for her friend, explaining that a missile hit her neighborhood. “Yeah, next day after she left.”

Daily life is a mess. Geldash lost her job because her company has temporarily shut down, and Khomenko is a fish out of water, taking refuge in her friend’s house.

“We just can’t believe what’s happening and that looks like an awful dream and all of us try to fall asleep and then it’s just nightmare, but it isn’t,” Geldash said.

Bill Hayes is an American, back in South Florida now after three years living in Kyiv.

“I have to admit I sort of joke about the idea that I’m a Ukrainian refugee for the time being,” Hayes said.

Hayes left Ukraine just before the United States embassy there shut down. He was working for a charity near Kyiv, helping orphaned teenagers prepare for college. Hayes left his house and dog behind.

“Very difficult, frankly, you have a feeling of just deserting folks that you very much love,” Hayes said. “Local areas are forming militia for the purpose of driving the Russians out, my first instinct is wanting to join.”

Hayes feels Ukrainian these days, and like many of those still living there, he supports this message from Geldash to America.

“I guess I can speak from both of us, just stop Putin, please, because all he wants is just destroy Ukraine,” Geldash said.