Front Arriving in South Florida Brings Wet Weather Friday, Major Weekend Drop in Temps

South Florida will be dodging rain drops on Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving into the area, but the real story will be the major drop in temperatures in the coming days.

It's always warmest right before a cold front hits and your Friday will be a classic case of just that. Look for morning upper 50s and low 60s to race into the low 80s briefly by early afternoon. Then our front plows through and our weather changes quickly.

After a quick bout of afternoon showers, winds will pick up and temperatures will dip. Look for clearing skies and temperatures to plummet into the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Gusty northwest winds will keep Saturday's highs in the low-mid-60s!

If you think Saturday will be chilly, wait until Sunday morning hits. We are forecasting Sunday morning temperatures to hit 43 in Miami and 42 in Fort Lauderdale. If these numbers verify, this will be coldest in about a year.

Next week will be a completely different story. Temperatures rebound quickly with morning temperatures back to the 60s and afternoon highs returning to about 80 degrees on Wednesday.