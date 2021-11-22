first alert weather

Front Bringing Rain Monday to South Florida Before Pleasant Thanksgiving Holiday

Big changes are coming our way Monday evening as a cold front blasts through

While the start of the holiday week may be foggy and rainy across South Florida, the area could be in store for beautiful conditions just in time for Thanksgiving.

The area is dealing with patchy dense fog early Monday for much of Miami-Dade and Broward until 8 am. The fog should give way to mostly cloudy and muggy conditions, followed by afternoon showers and a storm.

Big changes are coming our way Monday evening as a cold front blasts through. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-60s with a few 50s possible well inland. Highs Tuesday will remain in the mid-70s with bright sunshine and low humidity. Look for something very similar Tuesday.

Winds will begin to shift to the northeast and east by the middle and later part of the week. This may bring in an isolated shower or two late this week and weekend.

Holiday travel plans should be low drama. Temperatures remain pleasant too, with morning numbers in the 60s and afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

