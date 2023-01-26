Front Bringing Showers Across South Florida Thursday Before Cooler Temps Arrive

South Florida will see the arrival of our latest front Thursday bringing scattered showers before a major drop in temperatures.

This morning is muggy and partly cloudy with temps starting in the low to mid-70s. The front today isn’t going to bring the arctic air for a shocking drop in our temps it will take us from the record high yesterday down to normal for this time of year.

Showers should work in midday and move off shore throughout the afternoon. Highs today will be near 80 degrees.

Tonight, the rain should be gone but the wind will still be gusty at times. Lows fall back to the upper 50s to low 60s by Friday morning.

Temps return to seasonable for this time of year behind the front to end the week and start the weekend. Lows are in the low 60s and highs stay in the mid-70s through Saturday. By Sunday, we start warming up. There could be a stray shower on Sunday with the humidity starting to build and the gusty onshore wind.

Early next week, highs return to the low 80s and lows return near 70.