Front Could Bring Strong Storms Early Friday to South Florida

A cold front will advance through South Florida overnight Thursday and could produce some strong storms early Friday morning before a weekend cooldown.

The showers and storms will arrive at around 5 a.m. Friday and will cross through the area and move offshore by 7 a.m. Some lingering showers will remain by 9 a.m.

The front will clear out and South Florida, with the exception of the Florida Keys, should see clear, sunny skies Friday afternoon.

An area of high pressure will bring cooler weather and low humidity for the start of the weekend.

The @NWSSPC put South Florida in what’s is called a “marginal” risk for severe weather overnight tonight into Friday morning. Basically we are looking at isolated severe storms with strong wind gusts the primary threat. Stay with @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/v7YPBuxJV6 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) February 7, 2020

