first alert weather

Front Could Bring Strong Storms Early Friday to South Florida

A cold front will advance through South Florida overnight Thursday and could produce some strong storms early Friday morning before a weekend cooldown.

The showers and storms will arrive at around 5 a.m. Friday and will cross through the area and move offshore by 7 a.m. Some lingering showers will remain by 9 a.m.

The front will clear out and South Florida, with the exception of the Florida Keys, should see clear, sunny skies Friday afternoon.

An area of high pressure will bring cooler weather and low humidity for the start of the weekend.

Download the free NBC 6 app to check First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us