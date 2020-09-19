Front-Runners Emerge to Fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court Seat

Amy Coney Barrett was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy 

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate court judge, has emerged as one of the front-runners to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, three sources told NBC News.

Barrett, 48, was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy when President Donald Trump ultimately selected Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The sources note that Barrett has been vetted and is a “known quantity” given her 2017 confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit based in Chicago.

Local

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 4 hours ago

FSU Head Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Coach vs. Miami

News You Should Know 9 hours ago

ICYMI: Famed Rapper Being Sued Over Alleged Assault, Heat Closer to NBA Finals Return

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us