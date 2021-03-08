Frontier Airlines Heads Into Spring with Three New Routes From Miami

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has officially added three new cities to their roster of sought-after destinations from Miami.

The airline announced Monday that it will now fly to Cancun, Mexico four times a week; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic two times a week; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands two times a week.

The move comes as a part of a recent expansion by the airline that began in December with three weekly flights to Santo Domingo, followed by its launch of daily service to Orlando in February.

Come April, Frontier is expected to add three more new routes: weekly flights to Guatemala City, four weekly flights to San Salvador, and four weekly flights to Ontario, California.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In total, the new routes will expand Frontier’s network at MIA to 29 destinations.

Last year, during the pandemic, Frontier was only one of five airlines that never ceased service at MIA, serving more than 481,000 passengers in 2020.

“Frontier continues to be an instrumental partner in safely bringing passengers back to flying at MIA,” said MIA Director and CEO, Lester Sola. “We deeply appreciate their growing commitment to serving Miami-Dade County with additional domestic and international options from our airport this year.”