Front's Arrival in South Florida on Friday Could Bring Wetter Weekend

While most of South Florida has been hot and dry the past few days, the area could see more rainfall starting Friday and into the weekend thanks to the first of two fronts coming in the next few days.

A cold front will arrive in our backyard later on Friday and bring with it a round of showers and storms. It'll still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s. The front will push through and then stall out over the Florida Straits this evening.

This will keep a bit of a northeast breeze in the forecast along with scattered showers and an occasional storm this weekend. Highs will cool to the mid-80s Saturday with a little less humidity. Slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected Sunday.

A second front will arrive Monday and this front may actually bring some 70s to South Florida. We are forecasting a high of 79 on Election day with lows in the 60s.