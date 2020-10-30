first alert weather

Front's Arrival in South Florida on Friday Could Bring Wetter Weekend

A second front will arrive Monday and this front may actually bring some 70s to South Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

While most of South Florida has been hot and dry the past few days, the area could see more rainfall starting Friday and into the weekend thanks to the first of two fronts coming in the next few days.

A cold front will arrive in our backyard later on Friday and bring with it a round of showers and storms. It'll still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s. The front will push through and then stall out over the Florida Straits this evening.

Local

News You Should Know 56 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Concerns Over Asthma Medicine's Side Effects, Woman Waits 7 Months for Unemployment

Decision 2020 Oct 27

Problems at the Polls? We Want to Hear from You

This will keep a bit of a northeast breeze in the forecast along with scattered showers and an occasional storm this weekend. Highs will cool to the mid-80s Saturday with a little less humidity. Slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected Sunday.

A second front will arrive Monday and this front may actually bring some 70s to South Florida. We are forecasting a high of 79 on Election day with lows in the 60s. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us