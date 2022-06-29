FSA Test Scores Improve for Broward, Miami-Dade in 2022 Compared to 2021

Florida Student Assessment results in 2022 are certainly better than they were in 2021.

The Florida Department of Education just released some results this week showing Broward County students are making gains where there were considerable losses the year prior.

“In grade three specifically, we had a lot of ground to gain and we increased by 16% point followed by fourth grade with 14 % points. Those were our largest gains,” said Dr. Nicole Mancini, Chief Academic Officer at Broward County Public Schools.

FSA results also show Broward students are outperforming the state average in 11 out of 16 testing areas, scoring at level three or higher. Level three is the satisfactory level.

Some of the best progress was in third, fourth and eighth grade math, where student scores increased by 10 or more percentage points at level three or higher. In grades 7-12 Algebra I and Geometry, the results were an increase of five or more percentage points.

It doesn’t make up for all pandemic losses, but educators say it’s a start.

“We are showing growth, we are almost there. We didn’t predict to be back to pre-pandemic achievement at the end of this year. We knew that our schools were still struggling with a number of issues,” said Dr. Mancini.

A few noticeable dips came in the English Language Arts category where student scores dipped by 2-3 percentage points in Broward County, which Dr. Mancini said was also seen at the state level. They plan to take a closer look to see why students are struggling there.

Broward Schools say instead of using a remedial approach to combat the pandemic slide, they pivoted their strategy and went with accelerated learning, and it appears to be working.

“We’d like to adopt this approach moving forward, that all students can perform on grade level and above and that’s our expectation and goal and we’re going to continue accelerating their learning,” said Dr. Mancini.

A brief look at results out of Miami-Dade County show student performed similarly to those in Broward County. The DOE is expected to release results for subjects like biology, history and civics on Thursday.