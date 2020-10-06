Florida State University

FSU President Tests Positive for Virus, Isolating at Home

Hall of Fame former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden, 90, has tested positive for the virus

The president of Florida State University has become the latest high-profile figure linked to the school to test positive for the coronavirus, and he is isolating at home with his wife who also has tested positive.

John Thrasher received his test result Tuesday after his wife, Jean, was tested due to unrelated medical treatment, the Tallahassee-based university said in a statement. Both are feeling well, the school said.

The announcement came one day after word that Hall of Fame former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden, 90, had tested positive for the virus. The current coach, Mike Norvell, sat out from the season at least 10 days last month while isolating at home after testing positive.

The university had a surge of cases in late August and early September, and during one two-week period had a positivity rate of 21% while testing students and staff. That rate has since come down to 2% in recent days, the school said.

Through Saturday, FSU reported a total of 1,500 students and 32 employees had tested positive since the beginning of the school year.

