FSU resumes classes after deadly mass shooting, changes in effect

Students at Florida State University on Monday are gearing up to study as finals start soon, but the university is still in mourning after the mass shooting that left two people dead and six others injured.

But as the campus continues to process, it’s also working toward getting back to a sense of normalcy, including returning to classes, but school officials say there will be some notable changes.

The university President Richard McCullough said he wants students to feel supported, and acknowledged that for some that may mean not returning to the classroom, but for others, going back and feeling community might be beneficial.

Whatever students choose, the university wants them to feel that they're not alone in their grief.

Through a video message, McCullough announced the return to campus days after tragedy struck.

Our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place April 17. We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know: We… — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 19, 2025

“Through the sorrow, we've seen the resilience, compassion and unity of the FSU family,” he said. “I know this will not feel like a typical week. It's the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened. We understand that, and we understand that some of you may not be able to return on Monday. It's OK, it's OK.”'

Officials announced that all absences will be excused this week with no need to provide justification. And classes are expected to resume with new options including remote classes where possible.

“Please take care of yourself, if you need time or support, reach out,” McCullough said in his video message.

In an email, university officials also mentioned safety measures, including that more FSU police officers would be on patrol at the campus for the next few days.

In the meantime, the campus continues to mourn.

Over the weekend a vigil honored the two men killed, including South Florida native Robert Morales, an FSU graduate who grew up in Hialeah. Morales worked as the university’s dining coordinator, and friends remembered his passion for food.

Again finals start in about a week so university officials say they are working to help students in anyway they can