‘Were two people dead not enough?': FSU students urge for stricter gun laws after mass shooting

Two weeks before the end of the legislative session, the tragic shooting at Florida State University may have halted efforts to ease current gun restrictions in the state.

FSU students came to the State Capitol building to share what they experienced during the mass shooting on their campus.

"Since the first day that I stepped on the campus, I was proud to go to Florida State University. That pride turned into fear on April 17," said senior Natanael Mizarahi.

Mizarahi was in a building three minutes away from where the shooting happened when a student ran into the classroom.

"Very clearly distressed and out of breath, and to was a look of dread I will never forget," Mizarahi said.

"When I transferred to Florida State University just last fall, I never thought I would see myself locked inside a classroom texting loved ones, unsure if I would ever see them again," student Andres Perez said.

The students came together to ask for change from state legislators.

"I am here to ask if this is not what it takes to get more policy. Were two people dead not enough?" student Madeline Propst said.

Last month, the State House approved repealing the law that increased the minimum age to buy rifles and other long guns from 18 to 21. The bill has yet to reach the Senate. The House Speaker supported the bill at the beginning of the session.

"If you are old enough to fight for our country, you should be able to buy these guns," House Speaker Daniel Perez said back in March.



"We are actually taking steps back and undoing what we did before to protect our future, it’s unfortunate," student Nicole González Pena said.

At the start of the session, the governor asked lawmakers to ease gun restrictions in Florida. One proposal would have allowed people to carry guns on college campuses, but it failed to make it out of a Senate committee with a "No" vote from a Republican senator from Miami-Dade.

"I am adamantly against carrying guns on campuses," State Sen. Ileana Garcia said. "I think that should be an area where we shouldn’t have to resort to that. I think we need to leave that in the hands of security at the police department."

She stated it’s a matter of safety, not violating the Second Amendment.

"I’m a permit holder. I carry," Garcia said. "I think that should be done responsibly."

The House minority leader asks that they stop rolling back restrictions and find common ground.

"There’s a super majority of Americans, if you want to put it that way, nearly 90% or so that want to see universal background checks. People want safe storage laws," said Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell.