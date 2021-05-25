Florida

FSU Taps Harvard Vice Provost to Be School's Next President

Richard McCullough was among three finalists to replace retiring FSU President John Thrasher

By The Associated Press

The Florida State University Board of Trustees unanimously picked Harvard University's vice provost for research on Monday to become the school's next president.

Richard McCullough was among three finalists to replace retiring FSU President John Thrasher. McCullough has held his position at Harvard since 2012, according to his biography on the university's website.

McCullough is also a professor of materials science and engineering at Harvard. He has a PhD in engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

McCullough previously served as vice president for research at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He also is co-founder and chairman of Liquid X, a company that produces particle-free ink formulas.

The other two finalists were Robert Blouin, executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Giovanni Piedimonte, vice president for research at Tulane University.

McCullough's appointment still needs to be approved by the state university system's Board of Governors.

